From Henry Uche

Reckitt Nigeria, manufacturer of Mortein insecticide, has identified prevention as a cost-effective way against the spread of malaria in Nigeria.

In line with this year’s World Malaria Day, themed “Advance Equity. Build Resilience. End Malaria,” Mortein partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health’s National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and other stakeholders to raise awareness, action and sustain the commitment for the elimination of malaria in Nigeria.

The annual event is commemorated by Mortein and the Reckitt team, in the quest to eradicate malaria from Africa.

Marketing director, Reckitt sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Tanzim Rezwan, said community engagement and collaborations were part of numerous consumer engagement activities by the company to stem the prevalence of malaria , with Mortein’s Fight-to-end-malaria campaign. He said the partnership with the Federal Government, which has been ongoing for years, demonstrates the company’s commitment to malaria prevention toward a healthier Nigeria.

“The fight against malaria over the years has recorded many casualties, with the 2021 World Malaria Report stating that one of four global malaria cases occurs in Nigeria, almost 65 million malaria cases occur in Nigeria annually and an estimated 23 persons die from malaria-related issues every hour in Nigeria.

“With Mortein, our message is on prevention, seeing the economic implication of prevention is better than treatment, especially for the high number of low-income citizens in the country.”

On his part, minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, reinforced the need for increased investments in malaria programmes by government, the private sector and individuals towards achieving full coverage of services that ensure that all in need have access to malaria preventive and treatment services towards achieving a malaria-free country.

He said, “for a malaria-free Nigeria, let each of us play our parts because every effort counts. We have over the years partnered with Federal and state governments, as well as key opinion leaders and healthcare officials in a bid to drive awareness and sensitize the public on various ways to eliminate the malaria vector.

“We do this through several platforms: on-ground community engagement activities, mass media education through TV adverts, and education on digital media platforms.

“This among others is the motivation behind Mortein, a brand from the stables of Reckitt Nigeria, that is also championing the fight against malaria. At Reckitt, we are driven by our purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. Mortein, as a leading global insecticide brand, initiated its “Fight to End Malaria” campaign to empower our consumers with knowledge and provide access to expert solutions to rid themselves of vector-causing malaria, the mosquito.”

Earlier in the year, Mortein unveiled top Nollywood Celebrity Kate Henshaw as its brand ambassador to drive the conversation on malaria prevention amongst Nigerians.