Malawi has distributed personal security alarms to people with albinism, a condition that causes whitening of the skin from lack of pigmentation.

Malawi authorities hope the alarms will protect albinos from attacks by people who believe their body parts have magical powers. But the alarms have only a limited range, raising doubts about their effectiveness.

Malawi police and local leaders are trying to educate people to react to any alarms. Laston saidhe feels a little safer with the alarm on, but the limited range deters him from traveling to earn money, so he is struggling to put food on the table. Malawi’s albinos initially refused the alarms when they were first offered in May because authorities labelled them as gifts from President Peter Mutharika.

Police said at least 25 albinos have been killed in Malawi since 2014, and albino graves are often robbed not for possible jewelry but for bodies. So-called witch doctors use albino body parts in potions or rituals believed to bring good luck, love or wealth.

Malawi authorities this year reacted to public pressure by distributing mobile personal security alarms to the country’s estimated 10,000 albinos. Mary Navicha, Malawi’s minister for gender and disability, said it’s all about safety.

“As (the) government, we are trying to create (a) conducive environment for the persons with albinism, that’s why we are distributing security gadgets for them to be protected and for them to be safe in their communities.”