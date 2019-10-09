Police in Mozambique scuttled an attempt to traffic 42 illegal migrants from Malawi in a container lorry heading to South Africa.

They had been travelling in the lorry for three days before being intercepted in the capital of Gaza province, Xai-Xai, police spokesman Carlos Macuacua said. The detained migrants told authorities they had been assured of employment in South Africa.

As at press time, police were working with the Mozambique migration authorities to repatriate them to Malawi, Mr Macuacua said.

“ This is an illegal immigration case. They hold no identity cards and they were being carried in inhumane conditions. There’s work still to be done together with the immigration authorities and the national investigation service to find out the true masterminds of this trafficking.”