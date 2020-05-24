Malaysia reported 60 new COVID-19 cases, with 33 of them traced to two immigration detention facilities, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The Semenyih detention facility, which had already seen a cluster reported another 27 new cases, while another detention facility in Sepang reported six cases as a new cluster, according to a statement by Noor Hisham Abdullah, Director General of Health Ministry.

The new cases pushed the total cases nationwide to 7,245, of which 1,185 are active cases, with nine currently being held in intensive care and four of those in need of assisted breathing.

Another 33 individuals had been released, bringing the total cured and discharged to 5,945 or 82.1 per cent of all cases.

No new deaths had been reported, leaving the total deaths at 115.

Abdullah also reminded those celebrating the Eid-el-Fitr festival to follow guidelines issued by the government, including measures against overcrowding and social distancing to prevent a spike in new cases. (Xinhua/NAN)