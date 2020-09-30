Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen have shot dead Samuel Kalu, 35, who just returned from Malaysia at Umuibe Street, off Item road in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State .

Kalu, an indigene of Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of the State,but resident in Aba before he travelled abroad, was said to have returned to Aba from Malaysia to meet his family members and friends a few days before he was killed by the gunmen.

It was gathered that the deceased had finished having a haircut in a barbing saloon in the area and was on his way back home when the gunmen accosted him and shot him dead .

Speculations are rife that Kalu may have been murdered by suspected cultists who have been having field day in the area in the recent past, as it was not up to a month a similar incident happened on Agu road within the same vicinity. The Aba South Transition Committee Chairman, Fred Ogwo who visited the scene condemned the killing, assuring that the perpetrators would soon be nabbed by security agencies.

Efforts to reach the state command Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna could not yield fruits, but a senior police officer in Aba Area Command confirmed the incident.