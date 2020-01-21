Malaysia has sent back 150 containers of plastic waste to 13 mainly rich countries, including 42 to the United Kingdom, since the third quarter of last year.

The country’s environment minister warned yesterday that those who want to make Malaysia the rubbish bin of the world can “dream on”. Shipments of unwanted rubbish have been rerouted to Southeast Asia since China banned the import of plastic waste in 2018, but Malaysia and other developing countries are fighting back.

Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said another 110 containers are expected to be sent back by the middle of this year. She added that the successful repatriation of a total 3,737 metric tonnes (4,120 US tons) of waste followed strict enforcement at key Malaysian ports to block smuggling of waste and closing more than 200 illegal plastic recycling factories.