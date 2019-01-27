NAN

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Sunday stripped Malaysia of the right to host the 2019 world para swimming championships after the country banned Israeli athletes from participating.

“All World Championships must be open to all eligible athletes and nations to compete safely and free from discrimination.

“When a host country excludes athletes from a particular nation for political reasons.

“Then we have absolutely no alternative but to look for a new Championships host.”said IPC President Andrew Parsons in a statement.

IPC is an international non-profit organisation and the global governing body for the Paralympic Movement.

The IPC organisers the Paralympic Games and functions as the international federation for nine sports.

It was founded on Sept. 22, 1989 in Dusseldorf, Germany. It’s mission is “to enable paralympic athletes to achieve sporting excellence and inspire and excite the world”.

The IPC wants to promote paralympic values and to create sport opportunities for all persons with a disability from beginner to elite level.

