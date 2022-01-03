From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Malcomines Polo Club of Jos has emerged as the champion of the annual Jos International Polo tournament.

The Jos club, which won the 2020/2021 tournament, defeated their opponent, Keffi Ponies in a keenly contested match that ended 7 against 4 and a half.

The eight days tournament had teams from Abuja, Kaduna, Yola, Zaria, Minna, Argungu, Maiduguri, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Abuja and Keffi.

The tournament which drew a large crowd featured 33 teams and 130 players who jostle for glory in the NASCO Group Nigeria-sponsored event held at the Hassan Katsina Polo field in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

According to the Acting President, Jos Polo Federation, Mr Edward Fom, who described the competition as a huge success, said they had the support of the Plateau State government, Malco Minor Metals, NASCO among other stakeholders.

Governor, Simon Lalong in his goodwill message, assured that government will continue to support the game of Polo, due to its potential to promote tourism and economic prosperity.

Lalong who was represented by a Member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam constituency, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, commended the Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF), the leadership of the Jos Polo Club, as well as NASCO Group of Companies for consistently hosting and sponsoring the tournament, promising to give a N5 million donation to support the course.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Also speaking, Barr Haroun Audu, who is the Corporate and Communications Advisor, NASCO Group, said, “Annual Jos Polo Tournament is an important plank through which the worldview of oneness, inclusion, hard work, resilience, excellence and fair play, can be best mainstreamed into the lives and consciousness of the youth.

“NASCO’s almost half a century dedication in supporting sports, and the game of Polo in Plateau State and across Nigeria, is thus aimed to amplify the values of love, togetherness and devotion to bring out the best of our shared humanity, particularly amongst our young people.”

At the commencement of the final match, Keffi Ponies were awarded a half goal for their handicap, but the skilful team play by Hamisu Buba (+4), and Argentine player Aleiro Aramburu (+6), led by team captain Murtala Laushi (+1), and Fernando Munez (+3), the Malcomines outclassed quartet of Ponies’ Ahmad Wadada (+1), Aliyu Tijani (+2), Abdulmalik Badamasi (+3) and Argentine player Santiago Marambio (+6).

Speaking to journalists after the final game, Malcomines proprietor who doubles as the team captain, Murtala Laushi, expressed delight that his team has retained its trophy, having emerged the overall winner of the eight-days long event.

He added they will continue to invest in the game, recruit and encourage young talents to join the game as well as promote peaceful coexistence among the people.

Participants went home with various prizes.