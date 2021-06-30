Maldives to receive 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by July 20, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Minister of Health, Ahmed Naseem, told the media on Tuesday that 200,000 doses, out of 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine ordered from a Singaporean company, would arrive in the country between July 12 and July 20.

Naseem said a non-disclosure agreement had been reached with a Russian company to acquire doses of Sputnik V, while negotiations were ongoing to acquire more vaccine doses from the U.S.

The Maldives Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency approval to seven brands of COVID-19 vaccines including AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Moderna and Janssen.

Maldives’ vaccination programme began on Feb.1. The country has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 316,704 people, while 189,529 have been administered with two doses. (Xinhua/NAN)

