Christopher Oji

A domestic staff at the wee hours of Thursday murdered his female employer and her mother at the Ogunlana area of Suru- Lere, Lagos.

The police have, however, arrested the domestic staff who is currently facing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID ) Panti, Yaba.

It was gathered that the suspect, Joseph Ogbu, 22, from Oju Local Government Area of Benue State, who was employed as a domestic staff two days ago, murdered his female employer, Oreoluwa John, 38, and her 89-years- old mother, Adejoke John at about 3 am.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana, who gave insight into how the murder was committed, said: “The police received a distress call from No 4, Ogulana Drive, Suru-lere, that Joseph Ogbu 22-years-old, from Oju Local Government Area, Benue State, who was employed as domestic staff on June 18, murdered his employer Oreoluwa John 38-year-old and her 89-years -old mother, Adejoke John, at their residence. The suspect was arrested and has confessed to the crime.

“In his statement, he said that his employer asked him to clean the house at about 9 pm on the 19th but that an argument ensued between him and madam. He confessed that he got angry and stabbed her with a knife. He further stated that he did not really kill the mother or his employer as she died out of shock. He said when the old woman saw her daughter dying, she slumped and died.

“Considering the fact that his employer and her mother were dead, the suspect moved some valuables, such as electronics, handsets and other household items into the employer’s Toyota Camry salon car and attempted to escape. While he was escaping, he was apprehended by policemen on patrol at Ogunlana pin down point. The vehicle and items stolen were recovered.

“The crime scene was sealed off and the bodies of the victims were taken to Mainland hospital, Yaba, for autopsy. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State police command, Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the SCIID to take over the investigation and charge the suspect to court.”

Bala warned employers to always vet their employees, especially domestic staff before employing them.