From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Male Integrated Limited is set to hold a maiden national Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) conference where experts in the water sector would come together to discuss the long-term sustainability of water, sanitation and hygiene.

The conference organized by Male Integrated Limited, is expected to feature array of professionals in relevant areas of topics of discourse which is scheduled to hold November 1, at Kakanfo Inn, Ibadan, Oyo State Capital.

According to the Chairman, Male Integrated Limited, Mr Michael Ale, intervention is widely recognised as a complex and persistent challenge facing communities, governments and international development partners.

He noted that:”These entities have collectively invested billions of dollars in interventions over the past decades, resulting in tens of millions of unserved people gaining new access to improved water supply and sanitation infrastructure.

“However, it is also commonly acknowledged that a significant proportion of those who are “served,” rather than “unserved,” also can experience major failings in access, sometimes within a few short years.”

The highpoint of the event would be launch of Drillnow, raffle draw, Wash network Hangout, launch of WASHImpact news and host of others.