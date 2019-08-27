Save the Children Africa has invited Habila Malgwi to its Advisory board.

Malgwi, an international investment banker, financial analyst and Regional Director, Africa of Arton Capital also got nominated to the 2019 Most Influential People of African Descent, MIPAD, Under 40, Global 100 list earlier this year.

He is through Arton Capital aiming to bring together global citizens educating them on the latest development going on in the citizenship by investment industry.

The nomination reads: “On behalf of the Africa Advisory Board of Save the Children, I will like to extend an invitation to join the board. We are so grateful to have a group of committed senior volunteers who devote their time, resources and contacts to improving the work we do for some of the poorest and most vulnerable children across Africa.

“Your passion for giving back has already been demonstrated and we would be privileged in joining us to serve.”

Reacting to the appointment, Malgwi said “I’m honoured to have been appointed as a member of the Africa Advisory board of the prestigious organization.

“For me Serving humanity has always been my desire not for money for the sake of love and making our world a better place for every child to live in. I feel that my efforts and passion in helping children has been recognized and I’m most grateful to Save the Children for giving me this opportunity to serve in this capacity.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team and the organization in reaching its goals and making sure that every child is provided with healthcare, education and has a shelter.”

Save the Children was established in the United Kingdom in 1919 in order to improve the lives of children through better education, health care, and economic opportunities, as well as providing emergency aid in natural disasters, war, and other conflicts.