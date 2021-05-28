From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday in Abuja met with former President Goodluck Jonathan who is Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator, where he called on the actors in the political crisis in Mali to come together for the peace and unity of the country.

According to President Buhari, “a situation where most parts of the country are in the hands of insurgents calls for a consensus and restoration of peace, not a further escalation of the crisis.”

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Jonathan had briefed the President on the current situation in the West African country after meeting with the key political actors ahead of the meeting of ECOWAS leaders under the Chairmanship of President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

He added that the meeting of the regional leaders was necessary to urgently find an acceptable solution to the current impasse in the West African nation.