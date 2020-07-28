Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States has asked all warring factions widening political crisis in Mali to adhere to resolutions or face sanctions.

A virtual meeting attended by President Muhammadu Buhari came up with the recommendations based on the roadmap produced by ECOWAS Special Mediator to Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to the communique read by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, after the meeting, yesterday, the leaders also recommended the establishment of a National Unity Government in Mali within 10 days as an immediate step to end the political crisis.

The leaders said the resolutions, if followed strictly, would save Mali from a repeat of the 2012 crisis, which ultimately led to a military coup and the expansion of terrorist groups there.

The video conferencing was coordinated by the President of Niger and current Chairperson of the Authority, Mahamadou Isso-Ufou.

The document released after the summit read by Dada and signed by President Isso-Ufou, explained the role of the unity government.

“The main task of this National Unity Government will be to deal with the consequences of the demonstrations, and implement all reforms and recommendations issued from the Inclusive National Dialogue and to improve governance. In particular, the implementation of the Algiers agreements will need to be accelerated.

“Given the numerous challenges facing the country, Some members of Government will be nominated before the National Unity Government is formed. These are the ministries in charge of Defense, Justice, Foreign Affairs, National Security and Finance.”