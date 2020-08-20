From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government, will today, hold an extraordinary summit on the socio-political situation in Mali.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the summit was convened, following the Military Coup d’Etat in the Republic of Mali.

The meeting by the ECOWAS leaders is coming two days after a group of soldiers organised a mutiny which forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali to resign from office.

“The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an Extraordinary Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in Mali on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

“Holding virtually through videoconference, the summit was convened following the Military Coup d’Etat in the Republic of Mali. ECOWAS has strongly condemned the undemocratic change of government as is against the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has been mediating in the sociology-political crises and has held several Mediation and Peace Missions to Mali,” the ECOWAS Commission said.