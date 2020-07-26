Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government, will today hold a virtual extraordinary summit on the socio-political situation in Mali.

The ECOWAS Commission, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Abuja.

The meeting is coming after last week parley in Bamako, the capital of Mali by the ECOWAS leaders.

Recall that the regional leaders which included the Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, and President Muhammadu Buhari, met with the President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, over the rising political unrest.

“The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an Extraordinary Summit on the Socio-Political Situation in Mali on Monday, July 27, 2020.

“Holding virtually through videoconference, the summit was convened following a peace mission led by H.E. Issoufou Mahamadou, Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and President of Niger with some of his colleagues Heads of State to Mali on Thursday, July 23, 2020,” the ECOWAS Commission said.