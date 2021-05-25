From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has condemned the detention of the Interim President of Mali, Bah Ndaw, and the Prime Minister, Moctar Ouane, by Malian soldiers.

The Federal Government, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, said the action of the Malian soldiers was totally unacceptable and might derail the peace building efforts and time table for the return of democratic governance in Mali.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria condemns in strong terms, the detention of the duo of interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane of Mali.

“The two key officials in the transitional government of Mali were reportedly taken by Soldiers to the Kati Military Camp near the Capital, Bamako on Monday 24, May 2021.

“The action is totally unacceptable and might derail the peace building efforts and time table for the return of democratic governance in Mali,” the government said.

The Federal Government further called for the immediate and unconditional release of the detained president and prime minister.

The government also said the key actors and perpetrators of the condemnable act should be aware of the fact that stakeholders in the region and friends of Mali reject any act of coercion of the detained officials, including forced resignations.