From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Nationals of Mali in Nigeria, Saturday, gathered in Abuja to protest what they termed ‘unfair’ and ‘illegal’ sanctions imposed on Mali by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Malians, who trooped to the Embassy of Mali located on IBB Way, Maitama, Abuja, were men, women, youths and children.

They barricaded the entrance to the Embassy, carrying banners which bear inscriptions such as ‘The Malian Community in Nigeria Support the Transition Government in Mali,’ and ‘We are Against ECOWAS Sanctions to the People of Mali.’

Speaking after receiving a protest letter from the Malian nationals, Malian Ambassador to Nigeria, Moustapha Traore, said many of the Malian community were coming to the Embassy probably for the first time because what happened few days ago in Accra was worrisome to them.

The Malian Ambassador also said the Malian Community felt the need to come to the Embassy and say no to the sanctions that ECOWAS has imposed on Mali.