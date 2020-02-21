Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has described the attempt by the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, to malign him as sacrilegious.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, Simon Ebegbulen, he described the ‘unsubstantiated allegation by the Rivers State government as an insult on him’, warning Governor Wike to toe the path of decency and withdraw the defamatory statement with due apologies.

“We read with utter disgust a statement by the Rivers State government that Oshiomhole and Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, “sponsored thugs” to attack the residence of former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili.

“According to the malicious statement signed by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, the “attacks” were made because Justice Mary Odili was a member of the Supreme Court panel that gave a unanimous verdict against the APC-governor-elect in Bayelsa State, David Lyon.

“This reckless defamation of the character of Oshiomhole is unbecoming of a state government that is supposed to operate under the rule of law including fairness and justice to all.

“The statement is an egregious assault on the reputation that has taken Oshiomhole a life-time to build. For clarity, Oshiomhole was not in any way involved in the action that took place at the residence of Dr. Odili, a gentleman for whom Oshiomhole has tremendous respect as a friend of many years despite political differences.

“As a matter of principle, Oshiomhole condemns any harassment Justice Mary Odili had suffered for a judgment she gave within her powers as a judicial officer.

“Oshiomhole as a one-time beneficiary of judicial redress of injustice always holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and the obedience of court orders.

“Dissatisfied as a party, the APC under Oshiomhole’s leadership has returned to the Supreme Court seeking the review of the judgment. That is the democratic culture to which Oshiomhole subscribes.

“It would be expected that it is the police that should give account of what happened at the residence of Dr. Odili based on investigation and not the Rivers State government in Port Harcourt.

“The unsubstantiated allegation by the Rivers State government is, therefore, an insult on the APC National Chairman. It is an indecent thing for a state government to do in the circumstance.

“We hereby call on the Rivers State government to toe the path of decency and withdraw the defamatory statement with due apologies,” the statement read.