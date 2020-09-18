Mali’s former president Moussa Traoré will be buried on Friday at the Place d’Armes du Genie Militaire, the former air base in the capital, Bamako.

The leader of the military junta Col Assimi Goita is expected to attend.

Mr Traoré died on Tuesday aged 83 at his home.

A three-day national mourning period started on Thursday.

Mr Traoré took power in a coup in 1968 and remained president until he was ousted by the military in 1991.

He has played the role of elder statesman in recent years, advising the younger generation of Malian politicians. (BBC)