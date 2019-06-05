3 years feels like 3 days my sunshine Christy! I thank God for bringing you and your teenage mother into my life!

I remember the first day I saw you lying lifeless on that dirty veranda, from a far off I thought it was a dead small dog. Of course, my phobia for street dogs won’t even let me get close; until my then, State nutrition Officer Regina Adie said: “no madam it’s a dying child”. My heart sank, I wondered how on earth a small child will be left to die in such a way! Where did our communal culture in Africa go to? Who created poverty? Why should any child die of malnutrition?

I ran to you and took your almost lifeless body in my arms. At that moment I knew the only reason why I left my office that day to go into that remote village was because of you! God wanted me to meet you! He wanted me to rescue you! At one year and six months, you couldn’t walk, you couldn’t talk, you were totally wasted … but like a miracle Christy you have made it through all odds and today you are a star in your class! While your teenage mother who dropped out of Primary school is now in JSS3

I celebrate you today, Am so proud of you my darling. Something tells me you are a light in this generation. Thank you for all the blessings and open doors you have brought my way.

I sincerely thank everyone who helped out in one way or the other at the initial stage, thank you to Mr Richard Akinaka that has stood with us all the way, thank you to Felicitas Bocco for your support, thank you to Her Excellency Dr Linda Ayade for your encouragement, thank you to Governor Ben Ayade, you raised us to help others. Thank God for life and ability to carry my double blessings…. when I count my blessings sunshine I count you Christiana Etim Effiom and Your mother Esther Etim Effiom twice!. It’s not been easy but We have had God provide.

You too can support to keep Christy and her mother Esther in school. You might wish to donate to Esther Etim Effìom Stanbic IBTC Bank Account Number 0000980488. God bless you