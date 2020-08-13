Sola Ojo, Kaduna

No fewer than 94 malnourished children admitted into various Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) sites between January and June have reportedly died in Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in a communique issued at the end of a two-day review and pre-budget meeting on allocation, releases and utilisation of nutrition budget with key stakeholders from the legislature and nutrition line ministries in Kaduna State.

The data from the CMAM indicated that the deaths were recorded from 15, 842 malnourished children admitted into the centre, out of which 11,328 were cured.

The communique signed by Director, Development Aid Coordination Kaduna State Planning and Budget Commission, Malam Salisu Baba Lawal and three others, said CMAM was implemented in 15 local government areas with 77 health facilities, just as Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) programme was implemented in 12 LGAs.It said the state recorded an impressive budget performance in the health sector in 2019, with 96 per cent budget performance compared to the 30 per cent recorded in 2018.

It recommended that to overcome nutrition challenges, the state and local governments must increase budgetary allocation, ensure timely release and cash backing of allocated funds to promote uninterrupted growth, development, and survival of women and children. Kaduna State government with support from partners and relevant stakeholders had developed a Multi-Sectoral Strategic Plan of Action for Nutrition (KD-MSPAN 2020-2024) as part of strategy to address the scourge of malnutrition in the state.