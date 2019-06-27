Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has withdrawn and invalidated the results of four candidates who participated in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The candidates are: Adah Eche, with Registration Number: 97512230IB; Taiwo Abisola Omowumi,​ with Registration Number: 97049254GG; Vincent Onyinyechi Prisca, with Registration Number: 96531098BC and Sofodun Afolasade Zainab, with Registration Number 96634599GA.

They were found to have been involved in faking results for themselves and other candidates.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, said the decision was in line with the promise imade at the release of 2019 UTME results.

He explained: “Adah Eche, attracted the attention to JAMB when he claimed that his initial score of 290 was reduced to 153. He was invited to JAMB headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, where it was proven that his claim was untrue.

“It was rather discovered in the course of investigation that he was deeply involved in forgery of examination result. Alhough, he confessed to the crime, but deeper checks on his details revealed he was not alone in the crime.

“He had been patronised for possible illicit upgrade and faking of result by three other candidates who were mentioned above, whose names, registration numbers were discovered on Mr. Eche’s phone.”

Benjamin, however appealed to candidates to be careful of such people, and insisted that JAMB will not spare any effort in identifying and sanctioning any candidate who attempts to falsify results of any JAMB organised examinations.

“Punishment would also be extended to whoever collaborates or patronises such candidate,” he said.