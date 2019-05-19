Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has directed National Examination Council (NECO), West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), and other public examination bodies to rid their processes of malpractices that threaten the credibility of the exercise.

The government specifically suggested that they understudy measures used by the Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), to minimise examination malpractices and restore the credibility of the examination system.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, passed the information at the weekend, during the unveiling of remodeled headquarters of JAMB, in Bwari, Abuja.

The Minister was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, Executive Secretary, National Commission for the Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof. Bappah Aliyu, Bwari traditional rulers and several other dignitaries.

Adamu, who spoke through the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said the government was happy with the transformation being championed by the Board and management of JAMB, with a reassurance that government will continue to assist it to fight examination syndicate.

He said: “The recent painstaking effort of JAMB to scrutinize the process of registration of candidate’s and its relationship with intent, plans, and execution of examination malpractices was not a misplaced one.

“The outcome of the scrutiny revealed lots of rot in the education system. Sadly, the youths that ought to be the hope for future Nigeria are, unfortunately, deeply involved in the cankerworm.”

JAMB Registrar, in his remarks, confirmed that N46 million was spent on the remodeling of JAMB headquarters, and it covered work at the main building, staff canteen, foundation for new General Services department building and furnishing.

He thanked the government for the support received thus far, promising that he would continue to support any cause that would strengthen the integrity and credibility of the examination system.

Chairman of JAMB Governing Board, Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwue, in his remarks confirmed that Oloyede’s appointment heralded a great transformation in JAMB.

The Permanent Secretary laid the foundation stone for the new general services department.