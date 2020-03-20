Each year, thousands of people the world over gather at Matan Fada River, to witness the magnificence of historic Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival.

This year, Malta Guinness, Nigeria’s premium, non-alcoholic malt drink, was a participant, energising attendees with its nourishing goodness.

The four-day event featured Kabanci, a series of exciting water competitions – hand fishing, canoe racing, wild duck hunting – and other traditional games – local wrestling and boxing. As usual, the men front the contests while women and visitors cheer in folk songs and dances.

Malta Guinness Head of North Division Vakkai Penni, said “Malta Guinness has celebrated Nigerian culture and fueled Nigerians for three decades. As Nigeria’s most loved non-alcoholic malt drink, packed with Energy–giving B-vitamins, Malta Guinness is natural partner to a festival of this scale and intensity, providing long lasting energy for the intensive four-day event.”

At the end of the four-day event, Malta Guinness crowned the success of the festival by awarding Mohammed Umar, the Most Valuable Polo Player at this year’s Argungu Festival, a year-long supply of Malta Guinness, living up to its commitment to empower Nigerians to enjoy every moment. Argungu festival is the most widely attended in Nigeria and is arguably the oldest festival of its kind.