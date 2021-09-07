Malta Guinness, a non-alcoholic beverage drink was at Nigerian Flavours 2021 event to treat guests to nourishing goodness.

The 3-day event which peaked on at Marina Resort, Calabar featured a plethora of Nigerian delicacies augmented with live music, contemporary dances, cultural displays and a marathon race, all in one arena.

Thousands of foodies, culture enthusiasts and tourists were present to enjoy the event while being nourished by Malta Guinness.

Speaking about the role of Malta Guinness as the official soft-drink of the festival, Brand Manager Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, Ife Odedere said Malta Guinness exists to provide holistic wellness and nourishment to Nigerians, fuelling their can-do spirit. “As such, the Nigerian Flavours event with its food, fun and music is an ideal platform to share the message of holistic wellness, encouraging Nigerians to enjoy a world of Good. We are pleased to be part of this grand display of our rich cultural heritage and to have another fantastic opportunity to share goodness with Nigerians,” he said.

“During the course of this year, Malta Guinness will continue to provide opportunities for Nigerians to experience holistic goodness be it in mind, body or soul,” he added.

Nigerian Flavours is a domestic tourism platform by Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), aimed at showcasing the rich culture, food and fun spirit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.