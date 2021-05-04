Following the success of the maiden edition of Maltina School Games, and a clear objective to remain a brand whose core value is to share happiness, Nigeria’s number one malt brand, Maltina, has kicked off registration for the second edition of the Maltina School Games.

The annual national track-and-field sports competition organised by Maltina for Secondary Schools in Nigeria commenced registration on April 19, 2021 and will close registration on May 14, 2021.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Portfolio Manager – Non-Alcoholic Drinks, NB Plc., Kehinde Kadiri noted that the Maltina School Games is one of the ways the brand demonstrates its commitment to support youth development in the nation.

According to her, this year’s event is poised to be an exciting one for all participants, and schools are encouraged to register for the competition before the deadline.

“Beyond being crucial for children’s health, sport is also a very useful tool for effective character education and this is why the Maltina School Games is uniquely designed to promote the all-round development of young people. From improving their social and leadership skills, to bettering their wellbeing through physical activity,” said Kadiri