Maltina, one of Nigeria’s famous non-alcoholic beverages, has begun a nationwide campaign with a distinct message of hope and happiness.

Tagged #MyhoodMyMaltina, the campaign started in Enugu State during the last Easter celebration. The event, according to the organisers, is poised to be a wholesome experience for all. The essence of the event, according to Nigeria Breweries Plc, is to share happiness with Nigerians in an atmosphere of fun and entertainment. For instance, it was a day of fun at the Coal City of Enugu recently as Maltina packaged a world-class entertainment for families marking the Easter celebration. The Oaklands Amusement park was a beehive of activities with parents and their children that had different types of fun as they were treated with exciting packages of entertainment.

Some of the side attractions included Maltina Happy corner, where a lot of games for adults and kids were made available; the Maltina flavour bar that showcased different brands of Maltina, especially the recent brands of Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla flavours.

The show also witnessed a photo wall where families and friends took pictures, while lots of free drinks were also given out in the spirit of Easter celebration; dancing competition and a lot more Maltina Regional Business manager in Enugu, Hilary Obuh, said the event was put together because Easter was a period when families come together as a culture and tradition to celebrate themselves hence the Maltina intervention.