Ever committed to their mission of sharing happiness to Nigerians, top malt brand, Maltina birthed the initiative Maltina School Games in partnership with the Nigerian School Sports Federation in 2020. This timely initiative was a two-pronged solution plan geared towards reviving the dying spirit of school sportsmanship in Nigeria and supporting the all-round development of young people through physical activity and sports.

Since its inception in 2020, the project has impacted over 20 million students by bringing together student-athletes from across the country to compete in a series of track and field events for a chance to win cash prizes as well as educational digital devices.

In 2020, 1000 secondary schools across Kano, Anambra, Lagos and Abuja participated in the games. The winning athletes were chosen across four sub-categories; the Junior and Senior Girls category and the Junior and Senior Boys category.

