The city of Uyo is set to host the Akwa Ibom State finals of the Maltina School Games at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo from Wednesday March 9 to Friday 11, 2022.

Over 250 public and private schools in Akwa Ibom have registered two students each to compete in this year’s edition. School teams that come tops in the state finals will be given a chance to advance to the National finals in Abuja.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Omotunde Adenusi, the Portfolio Manager of Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Nigeria Breweries, Plc, said that Maltina’s vision for the Maltina School Games is to facilitate child development across the country by improving their social and leadership skills.

He further expressed high hopes for this year’s state and national finals saying, “The State finals for this year’s Maltina School Games are almost here and we’re in high anticipation. In previous editions, we’ve been wowed by the extraordinary performances of the participating children athletes. This year, we look forward to another round of impressive sessions where our participants show us the great stuff they’re made of,” he said.

Winners and exceptional student athletes at the state finals will walk away with fantastic prizes comprising medals, a N500,000 cash prize, educational tablets and laptops. Remarkably, winners of the National finals will be awarded scholarships and automatically qualify to represent Nigeria at the World School Games to be held in China in November later this year.