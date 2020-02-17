All is now set for the preliminary round of the newly instituted Maltina School Games, as action will commence today across the four states penciled down for the pilot phase of the new school sports initiative.

Over 500 schools will take part in the track and field events that will produce finalists across the states ahead of the national finals in Lagos next month.

Set to impact over 20 million school children, this innovation into the school calendar by Maltina brand was designed to promote and foster national unity and raising active kids through sports.

Lagos, Kano, Anambra and the Federal Capital FCT would be the centre of attraction from Monday all through to Friday, February 21, as youngsters aspiring to be Olympians and represent Nigeria at the highest stage of track and field sports will set their dreams into motion.

According to the breakdown, Lagos with 182 has the highest number of participating schools, coming from its six educational districts.

There are 120 schools from Kano, while Anambra has 124 and the Federal Capital Territory, 116 all registered for the Maltina School Games

The Maltina School Games is also a platform designed to promote the development of children, from improving their social and leadership skills, to bettering their wellbeing through sports.

With lots of children set to meet others outside the four walls of their respective schools, the Maltina School Games beyond breeding happy moments is also fostering national unity, while raising active kids.

Outstanding athletes from the Maltina School Games will get a chance to represent Nigeria at international competitions across the world and that could mark a big turnaround in becoming world-acclaimed stars in their respective fields.