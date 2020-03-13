The maiden edition of Maltina School Games came to a glorious end during the week with 17-year-old Joy Ojo of Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior High School emerging the Overall Best Athlete of the National final that was rounded up at the Sports Complex of Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos.

The budding star won three gold medals in 100metres, 200metres and 4x 100 metres to become the first winner of the major prize and earn for herself a scholarship to any Federal University of choice.

Aside Ojo’s feat, Lagos State also emerged as the overall winner of the event with 21 gold, 15 silver and five bronze medals just as Federal Capital Territory (FCT) placed second with four gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze. Kano State were third with four gold and six bronze medals, while Anambra too the rear with three gold, four silver and 11 bronze medals.

In other awards, Sikirat Anifowoshe won the Best Junior Girl award with gold medals in 100 metres and 4 x 100 gold races, while Moses Okon of EUBA Junior Secondary School, Lagos, won the Best Junior Boy athlete with gold medals in 400 metres and 4 x 100 relay.

Ojo also doubled as the Best Senior Girl with gold medals in the events that gave her the best overall winner, just as Onyebuchi Nnebedum of Christ Redeemer College, Anambra State, won the Best Male Athlete with gold medals in javelin and shot put events.