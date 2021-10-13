By Gabriel Dike

Winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year will go home with a N6.5 million cash prize and other incentives, which include a training trip outside the country.

The grand finale of the 7th edition of the Maltina teacher of the year will hold on Friday at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Sade Morgan, the corporate affairs director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, arrangements have been put in place to ensure the event gives a rewarding experience for all the dignitaries represented, especially the teachers.

The Maltina teacher of the year initiative is a brainchild of Nigerian Breweries Plc and Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. It is designed to identify, showcase, and reward exceptional teachers in Nigeria.

This year’s edition recorded 1,085 entries from teachers across the 36 states of the federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

At the grand finale event, the winner would emerge from the top 10 teachers and will be rewarded with N6.5 million cash prize, capacity training and a computer lab or block of classrooms built at the school where he or she teaches.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .