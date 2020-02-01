Bolaji Okunola

Maltina drink, a brand of the Nigerian Breweries Plc has expressed readiness to impact on over 20 million school children through her new school sports campaign designed to impact communities.

The event, which maiden edition starts mid-February, is tagged “Maltina School Game”.

The platform is a series of track and field sporting competitions which will hold across four states in Nigeria with the aim of growing future champions at the secondary schools level.

Speaking on the motive for the campaign, Jordi Borrut Bel, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc. said: “ The games is a platform designed to promote the development of children from improving their social and leadership skills, to bettering their well being through sports. “

“It also contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, which is to ensure the health and well-being for all, with a focus on young school children,” he stated.

The Cooperate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries, Sade Morgan also unfolded the essence of the campaign.

“ Maltina is a brand that understands that happiness is not only a fleeting moment of joy, but it is the overall well-being that comes with activity, community bonding, and a drive for secondary school students across Nigeria to ‘Play happy “ together and share happiness,” she stated.