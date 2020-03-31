Maltina understands the fear and panic felt by all in these challenging times; it recently invested in using its reach and goodwill with Nigerians to provide solace. Through the Maltina Heroes of Happiness Campaign, Maltina celebrated mothers in Nigeria working hard to ensure that our families are safe, fed, healthy and happy, even amid a global pandemic.

Top on list of key heroes Nigerians came together to celebrate on Twitter were the late Dr. (Mrs.) Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, Waje and Mrs. Nwando Mba, director, Public Health Laboratory Services Department, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), amid a host of other distinguished Nigerian women.

The memories of Adadevoh still linger on credibly well. Adadevoh, a Nigerian physician, worked to curb the spread of Ebola virus in Nigeria by placing the patient zero, Patrick Sawyer, in quarantine despite pressure from the Liberian government. Her bravery and courage will always be remembered and celebrated. For the former Lagos Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus, Nigerians summed up, “she models the idea that women can thrive in physically demanding occupations.” Mba, had accolades for putting her life on the line every day, testing samples, educating Nigerians on the coronavirus disease and influencing policies that keep the citizens safe. “She is a model for the kind of outsize impact one woman in the right place can have on our country,” Mazi Ibe tweeted.

“Waje has never allowed anyone diminish her responsibilities as a public personality. She always attend to important conversations that affect the poor and disadvantaged, and advocates them using her instagram”, Rere Ayodele acclaimed.

Beginning on Mother’s Day on March 22, 2020, Maltina connected with audiences on Twitter to tell the stories of our modern heroes, the women who commit to the cause of raising a generation of ambitious, vibrant and well-adjusted adults, our mothers, mothers in our social and familial circles and other influential Nigerian mothers making a positive impact, sharing happiness in their own spaces in the midst of global fear and panic.

Maltina also sent a happiness gift (thank you note and drinks from Maltina) to the declared heroes of happiness in Nigeria, encouraging them, and giving them a reason to smile as we move forward in our society.

As Nigerians go through these challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic, Maltina, remains strong in its commitment to share happiness and celebrate those who in their own ways contribute to the happiness of Nigeria.

World Oral Health Day: Oral B, Federal Ministry of Health partner to promote oral health awareness

Procter & Gamble, leading FMCG company in Nigeria, through its Oral- B brand, recently partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health to celebrate this year’s World Oral Health Day through a community outreach in the Karonmajiji area of Abuja aimed at promoting oral health and hygiene. This outreach offered oral health awareness, free dental checks, and a month supply of Oral B toothpaste and toothbrushes to over 300 residents of Karonmajiji.

The partnership between Oral B and the Federal Ministry of Health reinforces Oral-B’s commitment to a healthier, stronger teeth and Procter & Gamble’s purpose of touching and improving lives of people in the communities where it operates.

Speaking on the initiative, Ridwan Sorunke, P&G Nigeria Government Relations & Public Policy Manager, stated that Procter & Gamble is a force for good and a force for growth, and as a result, we are excited at this partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health to promote oral health and hygiene in this community. Over the years, Oral B brand has partnered with dentists across the country to elevate the role of oral health of over 10 million Nigerians through its Mobile Dental Clinic Program.

“Oral hygiene should not be overlooked, most especially in terms of its effects on the general health and nutrition of people. An effective oral care reduces infection and promotes health, thus the need to drive awareness. The World Oral Health Day presents an opportunity to amplify this oral health drive which our brand has actively driven through the year.” Ridwan said.

Also commenting at the outreach, Dr. Bola Alonge, Director of Dentistry Division of the Federal Ministry of Health noted that there was an increasing need to drive oral health sensitization at the grassroots especially in areas with limited access to quality health care. She advised the participants at the outreach to adopt proper oral health and hygiene practices.

She added: “Proper oral health practices are important to ensuring good general health. Community members should visit the dentists at least twice in a year. This is why this outreach with Oral B is important. There are dentists on the ground to help the people of the community to conduct free oral health check while also receiving a month supply of Oral B toothpastes and Oral B toothbrush”.

As part of this outreach, the Federal Ministry of Health also advocated for increased dental checks to curtail the spread of the fast-rising Noma disease in Nigeria.

How to brand in the face of coronavirus

Today it’s Coronavirus, last month it was the bushfires and tomorrow lays in wait. When ‘Cancel Culture’ is the norm and fortunes can falter in the space of a tweet, how do brands stay ahead of a crisis? untangld Co-Founder + Strategy & Research Director James Needham shares his thoughts…

From Dreamworld to VW to ScoMo and the bushfires — the world is littered with the fallen that failed to harness the mood of the times and respond accordingly.

Too slow. Too Insincere.

Too quick to deny, distract or grandstand.

All are found in the wreckage of brands that crashed and burned responding to a crisis.

Despite a well established rule book, brands and those that manage them have been caught out time and time again.

The Ritson Rules:

For those in the firing line, the three golden rules are well established as outlined by Mark Ritson after the VW defeat device scandal:

1) Act fast.

2) Take responsibility (even if it’s later proven you were not to blame).

3) Declare the crisis over and use your successful response to rebuild trust and brand equity as quickly as possible.

Then there are those brands caught in the crossfire, that aren’t to blame but welcome ignominy based on how they react to the crisis.

Fails

Let’s take a look at the Coronavirus.

As one of the most lethal pandemics in recent memory, there have been a few howlers from team Australia and our cousins across the ditch.

Google searches for Corona lager increased by 1100 per cent last month with people looking for “beer virus” and “Corona beer virus”. The rise in media mentions also contributed to this as well as #CoronaBeerVirus meme culture which has had over 1.5million impressions since the beginning of the year.

Despite one poorly timed campaign, Corona wisely stayed away from anything deemed to be self-serving and has been quick to respond to reports that sales are tanking.

A relatively muted and measured response which can’t be said for some the establishments that serve the ill-fated beer.

Fitzgerald’s Irish Bar in Bunbury, Australia, wanted to promote a coronavirus themed party by handing out free face masks for a party named “sickest night of the year” touting AU$6 Coronas all night.

Similarly a bar in Hamilton NZ promoted cheap Coronas with the promise “there are worse things you can catch in Hamilton.”

Only their relative obscurity saves them from being more publicised faux pas.

Not so for Harvey Norman after this handwritten sign in their Albury store quickly made its way to Twitter.

Responding not reacting

So how do smart modern brands map the right course?

The first thing any strategic response needs is a cultural temperature check to quickly assess and understand what type of dynamite it’s playing with.

Then it needs a well thought through strategy that unpacks what (if any) action would be useful to people, to the situation and to the brand.

Australia often wears the moniker of a casually racist culture, but the Coronavirus outbreak has fuelled misinformation and created further divisions in our society.

47 per cent of Australians agree the virus has made Australians more racist, as attacks on Asians in Australia intensify according to a culture_check poll commissioned by untangld.

So a natural angle would be to find ways to foster belonging, mateship and inclusiveness.

Values Aussie love to champion as we’ve seen with the bushfires and the incredible support that tragedy inspired.

Fast forward to Coronavirus where we’re seeing the exact opposite. An issue that’s tearing at the fabric of humanity as we distance ourselves from each other and look at who’s to blame.

With a spate of recent attacks on Asian Australians, this is a moment for brands to step forward and play an active role in helping bring us together in understanding both the risks and repercussions of panic responses.

The March wave of results for culture check saw 46% increase in Australians wanting to see brands innovate for their customers, staff and stakeholders, in a month.

The power of brands to help at this time is undeniable and is seen by trailblazers like Louis Vuitton converting its perfume factories to make hand sanitiser.

There’s power in positive storytelling like celebrating people who recovered from the virus or did not get the infection despite facing similar risks.

Positive stories show leadership and help people make smarter decisions, calm panic responses and nudge things towards returning to normal.

When donations have become table stakes what’s the meaningful action a brand can take?

FaceID created masks to help people unlock their phones in virus prone areas:

A small but smart response to the issue of safe communication.

So what?

In times of crisis, it’s brands that can move at the speed of culture, respond with contrition when required and contribute through actions not ads that will map the right course.

All survey data collected via culture_check, in partnership with Lightspeed research.

• Culled from B & T Magazine

APCON suspends services

As the incidences of coronavirus disease 2019, better known as COVID-19, increases, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has temporarily suspended its operations.

The move follows the lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states by President Muhammadu Buhari for two weeks, with effect from March 30, 2020, in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

In a statement made available to the press, the Acting Registrar/CEO of APCON, Mrs. Ijedi Iyoha, said, “APCON is determined to comply with appropriate measures/directives by the Federal Government in curtailing the scourge. However, we implore the general public and our highly esteemed clients to take advantage of our relevant online vetting platform in accessing our services for the time being.”

She further appealed to all stakeholders for understanding and cooperation as they practice good hygiene and take precautionary measures in these trying times as the country battles to defeat the pandemic.