First wife of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Mrs Regina Fani-Kayode yesterday rose in defense of her husband over allegations of maltreatment and assault leveled against him by his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Precious had claimed that Chief Fani-Kayode habitually beat her while she was pregnant, among other allegations.

But Regina who said she has been married to Fani-Kayode since 1997 in a statement yesterday said that Precious is a liar.

Regina said that Precious was a strange woman that her husband “took under his roof, married under law and custom and lived with for seven years,” adding that what she wrote about Femi were not only untrue, but also downright defamatory and scandalous.

Her words: “Precious, you are just a sick woman and a big liar. I know you collected over half a million USD dollars from Femi within the first few months of meeting him for a fake investment. We have witnesses to prove it and remember that you even asked me to thank him for it. I also know he set you up in one business or the other four times in seven years and got you offices etc, but you squandered it all.

“When you came to my husband and took over my home, you and your family were like hungry refugees. You had nothing but rubber slippers and you were desperate for help.

“My husband sent three of your siblings to schools for seven years and took care of their every need, yet you now slander him and insult him not minding the effect it will have on your own children. That in itself proves that you are insane.

“You say he has mental issues meanwhile you were the one that was locked up in a mental hospital for one month after trying to kill him and his children. You stated in the home of a man with mental problems for six years and allowed your mother, Aunty, two brothers and sisters to stay there too?

“Who are you trying to fool? You are nothing but a wretched ingrate and, like Madame Kemi Olunloyo said, a pathological liar. And God will punish you and all your siblings for your ingratitude and lies.

“You knew he was still married to me because you and I spoke countless times on the phone and you even stayed in my room and wore my clothes.

“You had nothing when he took you in, you are so ungrateful; six of your relatives lived in my house for six years and they were all depending on Femi for food, upkeep, medical bills and school fees. Even your sister’s wedding was paid for by him.”

All efforts made yesterday to reach Precious proved abortive.