A new executive has been elected for Saint Louis Owo Old Girls Association (SLOOGA ) with Ebunoluwa Malumi and Patience Otrofanowei as president and vice president respectively.

Following her election, Malumi sought the cooperation of all old students, saying all hands must be on deck to make SLOOGA worth admiring among its peers of alumni in Nigeria.

Other members of the team are Oluyemi Ologunoye Faji, as the welfare officer, Ade Olagbegi-Olalusi, as the auditor, Oluwatoyin Deji-Ayodele as the assistant general secretary, Bose Zedomi-Odudu with Bunmi Fabumuyi, Olaitan Akinola, Olubunmi Awobajo, Clementina Olomu, Aderinsola Oloye Ogunleye and Bola Odukoya.

Jimi-Salami is now an ex-officio member.