Doris Obinna

Mothers and Marginalised Advocacy Centre (MAMA Centre) recently held a town hall meeting on socio-economic empowerment of Ngwo Women (Right holders) in Ngwo community, Enugu state.

The meeting, according to the Executive Director, MAMA Centre, Ola Onyegbula, aims at supporting women of Ngwo with knowledge, to recognise their rights, get organised, and learn how to coordinate ideas to be able to demand from the government of Enugu state social amenities that can empower women.

“While we are not unaware that the main concern of the Ngwo women is to be armed with the necessary tool to improve their existing palm oil processing business, EMPOWER Project is a target-led project where the target groups, which include aged and female headed indigenous women of the Igbo ethnic group will be supported with technical know-how capacity for improved productivity and profitability through linkage to the government.”