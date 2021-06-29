Mr Aminu Kayode Alilu is famous for his prosecution at the Federal High Court Lagos, of the celebrated “My Pikin” case investigated by the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

The Books are titled:

== iThe Tongue of Silence (An African Play)

== Arrows in the Shadows (another African Play)

== The Wise Mans’ Scripture ( a collection of Wise/Witty Statements)

i== The Global Bugaboo (a collection of Poems)

The presentation of the above-listed books authored by Aminu Kayode Alilu, who is a Chief Federal Government Counsel with exceptional gift of literary writing is scheduled to hold on Saturday, the 31st day of July, 2021 at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja.

OVERVIEW

The Tongue of Silence and Arrows in the Shadows are both African Plays showcasing the fate and strength of African culture, customs, traditions and values in the faces of damaging internal and external influences by very powerful elements in and out of the societies.

The two plays which have traditional African settings, mirror the exalt happenings in our modern societies and they are both stupendously rich in rare and unique proverbs, axiomatic sayings and witty statements well-crafted by the author to usher in a perfect rebirth and renaissance of our dying culture of wise communication in the gathering of elders and in the nurturing of the young generation.

The plays have exceptionally captivating stories and full of unimaginable suspenses, incredible intrigues and intensive dramas that are not only entertaining to the general reading audience but provide English/literary scholars, critics and students with invaluable tools for their respective intellectual endeavour.

The Wise Man’s Scripture is a collection of some of the Author’s highly captivating philosophical, axiomatic and witty sayings focussing on all facets of life and human endeavours and numbering Three Thousand and Ten wisecracks to motivate, inspire, educate, enlighten, guide, broaden and sharpen the sagacity and reasoning capacity of everyone irrespective of religious, political, economic or social affiliations.

It is the best companion for anyone who desires to sail smoothly in the turbulent ocean of human existence and arrive safely in the harbour of peace and bliss.

The Global Bugaboo is a collection of 46 interesting poems that tell the stories of strange happenings and challenges in the lives of individuals, societies and nations and leave behind deep messages and experiences to help the individuals, societies and nations find breakthroughs or avoid reoccurrence of certain actions or inactions occasioning the unfortunate happenings and challenges.

It is another invaluable material for the use of general readers, literary scholars, critics and students in their respective intellectual explorative endeavours.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.