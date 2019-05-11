Nnedinso Ogaziechi

“Oh Nne, batanu, batanu, bia Chibuzo, kedu chin-chin…” Vintage Nwunye Justice, Mama Nguru, Mama Enugu, Ochiri Ozuo – Mrs Grace Obayi… We had stepped in to greet her that December, she was already in the car on her way to a traditional marriage in Anambra state. She came down from the car, led us into the house and was personally getting us things to eat. I am almost half her age, she could have sat back in the car, she could have dismissively told us she was on her way to an event, we would have understood , but No, her GRACE would not let her do either. Her humility and effortless elegance are ennobling!

You know, there are those who argue that beauty does not matter that one should be concerned with character. But I disagree, lol. There is reason beauty attracts before we begin to dig deep into character. So when physical grace and inner beauty is in sync in one single individual like Mrs Grace Uchenna Obayi and she is married to your uncle and she lives to be 80 years, you have all the reason to dance in thanksgiving and clink glasses and try to thank her for the choices she had made – to LIVE a simple life of Service, Love, Kindness and Humility.

She is a daughter of the popular Nwodo family of Ukehe Nsukka in Enugu state. She is the elder sister of the former governor of Enugu state, Okwesilieze Nwodo and the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo. She is as well educated as she well groomed . She was one of the pioneer female students of the University of Nigeria Nsukka where she studied English Language.

A woman of great integrity, her days in the former Anambra and present Enugu states as a public servant is well documented. She was Education Registrar, Chief Inspector of Education, Commissioner for Education, Director General Public Utilities and equally held numerous other board positions where she left her indelible footprints for posterity. She has since 1997 been grooming future leaders at The Seat of Wisdom Secondary School Enugu. She was a memorable President of the Nigerian Council of Women Societies (NCWS).

I am a great admirer of Shakespeare’s writings and quotes but for once, with her, I am fully in disagreement with his “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet” which invariably implies that names are just tags and never defines the bearer. With Mrs. Grace Obayi, having full knowledge of both the linguistic, sociological, Spiritual and Greek mythological interpretations of the word GRACE, I affirm that she embodies all the etymological and semantic import of her name.

Nwunye Justice was a very endearing and familiar tag of this rare woman as we grew up long before we realized what her real name was. She was married to our dear uncle, late Justice A.B.N Obayi who himself was a phenomenally brilliant man who made his mark in preserving and celebrating the Nsukka cultures and traditions. He was a legal icon that left his imprints in the Nigerian judiciary.

So with their union we got a rare diamond. She birthed four biological kids but that is not where her mothering grace stops. She has groomed and nurtured and sponsored many indigenes through education and employment. Her house is HOME to thousands too numerous to mention amongst them people who have held/holding public offices, Reverend fathers and Sisters and other regular individuals.

Mrs Grace Obayi stands today as the embodiment of the ONLY government presence the people of Nguru can point at. She has been till date the ONLY person whose participation in government had pointed a torch to our people. That our community has electricity and public taps (which not many governments have sustained its functionality) is thanks to our gracious Grace. The people showed their gratitude by crowning her MAMA NGURU and it is an all-encompassing title that no woman has ever been honoured with.

Sometimes I stand in complete awe of the woman that Mama Grace is and I doff my hat to her parents that where imbued with some inspiration of the gracious woman that she will become before naming her GRACE. She is an embodiment of grace, integrity, compassion, love kindness, a philanthropist extraordinaire, a totally phenomenal woman who has taught us what it means to truly LIVE a life of value.

Today, we celebrate you Mama because you are a sweet song that has no end. We can only try and beg the Almighty God for the GRACE to ‘attempt’ to measure up because yours is an abundance of GRACE that has impacted on our world. We love and thank you Mummy. Happy 80th birthday!!!

