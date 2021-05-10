From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The body of Nigeria’s former Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, was today laid to rest in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The two-time governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and United Democratic Party (UDP) died on Friday at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt, after a brief illness at the age of 61.

Al-Hassan, who was elected as Senator under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the 7th Assembly, was appointed as Minister of Women Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 but later resigned to fly the governorship flag of the UDP in the 2019 election.

Born on the 16th of September 1959, the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria trained lawyer is unarguably the most influential female politician in Taraba and one of the most impactful female politicians in the country.

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has received a high-powered delegation of the Adamawa State Government on a condolence visit over the death of Senator Aisha Jumai Alhassan.

The delegation, led by the state Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Adamu Atiku Abubakar, also presented a letter of condolence from the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Speaking during the visit, Alhaji Adamu described the death of Hajiya Aisha as the loss of an icon. He said ‘Taraba have lost an icon, a mother in a million, one who was very kind and generous. We pray God to give Gov Ishaku and the entire people of Taraba State the fortitude to bear the loss.’

In his reaction, Governor Ishaku thanked his Adamawa State counterpart, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, for the visit of the delegation and promised to work with him to promote and nurture the healthy relationship that currently exists between the two states.

He described the late Al-Hassan as a wonderful woman who ‘was an honest person. If she said she was supporting you, she will do so wholeheartedly,’ Ishaku said.

He said after the election in 2019, Senator Aisha came and told him that she was ready to work with him in the interest of the people of Taraba State and that she remained committed to that promise until her death.

Remains of the late Alhassan arrived Jalingo from Cairo Via Lagos Friday evening and was received by state delegation and a throng of mourning sympathisers.