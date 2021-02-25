The celebration of life for the matriach of the Okafor family in Amaifeke, Orlu LGA, Imo State, Madam Theresa Nwamma Okafor (Ochiora), nee Omeire, who died recently at the age of of 103 years, will hold on Febuary 26, 2021, with a requim mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Amaifeke, Orlu, and interment follows at the family’s compound.

According to a statement by her son, Chief Emma Okafor (Agujiegbe), reception follows after interment at the same venue.

Mama is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.