As part of the plans to ensure consumers have access to healthy and tasty meals, Mamador, a brand within the PZ Wilmar Food portfolio, launched a programme, the Mamador Empowerment Programme, which is geared towards encouraging entrepreneurship within the food sector among Nigerians. The brand kick-started the programme with the gifting of a food hawker at an official presentation in Abuja recently.

The food hawker, Josephine Adegahi, caught the attention of the brand as her story, which revealed she was a graduate selling food with the aid of a wheelbarrow, went viral on social media. She was subsequently contacted by the Mamador team and gifted with a branded Mamador Mobile Kitchen as well as Mamador products ranging from the cooking oil to the recently launched Seasoning and Spread for Bread.

According to a brand representative, Mamador is not only focused on providing Nigerian families with healthy and tasty meals but also providing support to consumers to aid them in achieving their goals.

Speaking at the presentation, the Category Development Manager, PZ Wilmar Ltd, Toyin Popoola-Dania, expressed her delight at the launch of the Mamador Empowerment Programme.

“I am particularly excited at the launch of this programme as it presents another opportunity for Mamador to support individuals and families. The mission of the Mamador Empowerment Programme is to provide equipment, products, materials and other supports for entrepreneurs within the food sector to help take their businesses to the next level profitably while improving access to healthy and tasty meals among consumers,” she said. Popoola-Dania also had words for the beneficiary of the programme, stating that the brand was impressed by her drive to support herself, her family and also improve her standard of living.

“We came across Josephine’s story and were instantly impressed by her resourcefulness and positive personality. As we have done in the past – providing support for small businesses such as hers – we would like to press forward with our empowerment programme. This is in line with Mamador’s purpose to ensure consumers have access to healthy and tasty meals at all times. Josephine can now invigorate her family and customers with healthy and tasty food options, courtesy of Mamador oil, seasoning and margarine; and with the mobile kitchen, she can drive more efficiency to her business as she makes her meal on-the-go.