Mamador has restated its commitment to empowering and supporting Nigerian woman to foster individual and collective growth.

It made the declaration at the recent ‘Mamador August Women Meeting’.

The gathering with the theme ‘Limitless possibilities’ had a live audience and was also live-streamed online via a number of social media platforms. The meeting featured a panel comprising distinguished women, like Ufuoma Ejenobor, former beauty queen and Mamador brand ambassador; Betty Irabor, founder and publisher of Genevieve Magazine; Ngozi Nwosu, Nollywood actress; Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, founder of Amputees United Initiative and author; Ify Mogekwu, food blogger, founder of Ify’s Kitchen and Mamador ambassador. They discussed the theme of limitless possibilities, and explored the immense potential of the Nigerian woman.

Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, explained the vision behind the initiative, describing it as a platform that will enable women from all works of life, social class and ethnic backgrounds, discuss, share experiences, encourage, support and push each other to overcome barriers and limitations.

“Mamador prides itself as the brand that brings more flavours to life, allowing women experience life outside of routines, motivating them to see life’s limitless possibilities, and empowering them to achieve fulfillment in their chosen endeavours. We are desired to make an impact; to start a process of change that will ultimately shape the transformation and empowerment of Nigerian women,” she said.

