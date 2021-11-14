Team Nigeria athletes, were during the week, showered with cash award by Mamador for their feat at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The event, which took place at the company’s Ilupeju, Lagos office, saw Mamador presenting a-N6.5m cash award to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games athletes who did Nigeria proud.

Blessing Oborodudu who won a silver medal in wrestling and Ese Brume, bronze medal in the long jump events, were given N1.5m to share, while the Paralympic athletes who won gold, silver and bronze medals are to share N5m.

The ceremony, compered by sport producer and presenter, Tega Onojaife kicked off with the Managing Director, PZ Wilmar, Ipsit Chakrabarti sharing his delight in hosting the team, adding that it is their way of celebrating and appreciating the athletes’ service and contribution to the greatness of the nation.

The Olympian team was presented with the cheque of N1.5m, while the Paralympics team received the sum of N5m.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo said, “One of the core values of Mamador is its focus on supporting dreams and empowering Nigerians especially women to experience life outside of routines and we are committed to provide the needed support and encouragement, it is in this light that the idea to celebrate these well-deserved heroics today was birthed.”

The Olympics team won a silver and bronze medal and a total of 4 gold medals. The Paralympics team on the other hand won a total of 1 silver medal and 7 bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics summer games.

Mamador is produced by PZ Wilmar Food Limited, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International. Its products include, Mamador cooking oil, Mamador seasoning cubes and Mamador spread for bread.

