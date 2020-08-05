PZ Wilmar is delighted to announce the signing of popular Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, alongside notable Chef and Food blogger, Ifeyinwa Mogekwu, also known as Ify’s Kitchen, as ambassadors, for its premium Master brand, Mamador.

Following the announcement, the new ambassadors will now represent the Mamador brand, across its marketing campaigns.

Speaking about the signings, Marketing Manager, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, disclosed that the partnership with Ufuoma McDermott and Ifeyinwa Mogekwu, was borne out of the brands commitment to further promote tasty cooking and healthy nutrition, as well as the brand’s desire to foster family bonding and togetherness in Nigeria.

“As a Masterbrand, Mamador exists to inspire tasty nutrition for everyone, every day of the week.