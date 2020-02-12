Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Scramble over land ownership on the Mambilla plateau may constitute a major threat to the take-off of the 3050 MW multi-billion dollar Mambilla Hydro Project.

An investigation by our correspondent indicates that various individuals and concerns are battling to acquire parcels of land in areas across the River Donga which is to house a part of the project.

The Chairman of Sardauna Local Government Area, Mr Oliver Wubon, who confirmed the development, advised landowners in the area to desist from selling their land to the speculators.

He noted that the Federal Ministry of Power will follow due process in the demarcation, assessment and compensation of land that would be affected.

The Chairman advised landowners to be cautious of land speculators with dubious intentions.

According to one of our sources who spoke in confidence, some prominent personalities from the state were said to have secured certificates of occupancy for large potions of land, without the consent of landowners in the areas where the project is supposed to be sited, with a view to grabbing the compensation for themselves.

The sources also revealed that the natives, who are both farmers and herders residing in areas such as Barup, Tep, Mbamnga, Kwarakwara, Yambam, Hainare, Warwar, Vakkude, have vowed not to relinquish their land without compensation.

Speaking to our correspondent in Gembu, headquarters of Sardauna Local Government on Wednesday, Mr Albert Dominic said several people have, in recent weeks, been trooping to Barup, War, Mbu, Tamviya and Tep areas to purchase land.

Similarly, Umaru Jalike, who spoke to our correspondent from Hainare, expressed concern over the illegal occupation of disputed land belonging to the Ardo Hassan family in Mayomodowa, all in anticipation of getting compensation from Federal Ministry of Power.

Both Albert and Umaru expressed fear that if the recent trend of indiscriminate purchase of land on the Mambilla Plateau is not checked, it may raise serious concerns for the implementation of the proposed Mambilla Hydroelectric Dam.