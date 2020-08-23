Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has debunked the story making the rounds on social media claiming that Mamman Daura is sick and had been flown out of the country.

To buttress what it claimed to be the falsehood of the rumour about the health status of Mamman Daura, the Presidency released a video showing the 80-year-old nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari to be hale, hearty and making a phone call in a room.

Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, yesterday, through his verified twitter handle @BashirAhmaad, tweeted the video, asking Nigerians to disregard the report that Daura was flown to London on a medical emergency.

Commenting on the short video, Ahmad said: “No iota of truth in the earlier story that Mallam Mamman Daura was flown to London for an emergency medical attention. He is hale and hearty; Nigerians should disregard that story.”

Several media platforms had reported that Daura was taken to the United Kingdom last Friday, after battling with some symptoms of COVID-19.

A Presidency source had earlier said that Daura was hale and hearty but was in London for unfinished business.