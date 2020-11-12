Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has rejoiced with Mallam Mamman Daura on his 81st birthday and said he has demonstrated patriotism, diligence and selflessness in serving Nigeria.

The Governors described Mamman Daura as a statesman who has dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement in Jos, said Mamman Daura’s record of achievements stand him out as a diligent public administrator with sound knowledge and experience who has mentored many in the public and private sectors.

Lalong said Nigeria and the Northern region have benefitted enormously from his deep knowledge and versatility which he has demonstrated throughout his career.

The Governor said as a journalist and public administrator, Mallam Daura demonstrated patriotism, diligence and selflessness in discharging his duties.

While praying God to grant him good health and protection, Lalong urged the elder statesman to continue to offer his reservoir of knowledge to the nation in addressing some of the challenges.

