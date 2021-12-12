The Minister of State for Health, Dr. (Senator) Adeleke Olorunimbe Mamora has expressed delight at the giant strides the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has made in various sectors of development in the state in spite of the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges.

Dr. Mamora who spoke when he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, described the governor as “a calm gentleman” who has brought his attribute of calmness to governance in Enugu State.

This came as the Africa Housing Awards, yesterday in Abuja, conferred Gov. Ugwuanyi with the “Housing Friendly Governor of the Year” award in recognition of his administration’s unprecedented achievements in delivering quality and affordable housing schemes for the high, medium and low income earners in the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Health Minister and his team were in Enugu on oversight and supervisory visits to Federal Ministry of Health agencies and establishments in the state particularly the National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu (NOHE) where a number of newly completed infrastructure and installed facilities would be inaugurated.

Dr. Mamora thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo for the state government’s support to the management of NOHE.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi who welcomed the minister and his team to Enugu noted that their visit to the state was timely in view of the fundamental challenges arising from the seemingly rampaging COVID-19 pandemic and other developing healthcare issues.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .